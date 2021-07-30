Massachusetts Recommending Some Fully Vaccinated People Wear Face Masks Indoors

The Department of Public Health is now recommending that some fully vaccinated people in Massachusetts wear face masks indoors.
WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.
The Department of Public Health is now recommending that some fully vaccinated people in Massachusetts wear face masks indoors.
WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.
The "war has changed" against COVID-19 because of the highly contagious Delta variant, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control said,..
Citing new data on the delta variant, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that fully vaccinated people wear..