Pankaj Tripathi & Kriti Sanon Spills Beans Of Their Upcoming Movie 'Mimi' With Bollywood Now

Mimi Actors Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi with director Laxman Uttekar and producer Dinesh Vijan share about the movie, positive response for the trailer, appreciation from Kangana and the industry, weight gain and share details about Bhediya and Stree 2.