KING RICHARD Movie (2021) - Will Smith, Aunjanue Ellis, Saniyaa Sidney

KING RICHARD Movie (2021) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: Based on the true story that will inspire the world, Warner Bros.

Pictures' KING RICHARD follows the journey of Richard Williams, an undeterred father instrumental in raising two of the most extraordinarily gifted athletes of all time, who will end up changing the sport of tennis forever.

Two-time Oscar nominee Will Smith stars as Richard, under the direction of Reinaldo Marcus Green (Monsters and Men).

Driven by a clear vision of their future and using unconventional methods, Richard has a plan that will take Venus and Serena Williams from the streets of Compton, California to the global stage as legendary icons.

The profoundly moving film shows the power of family, perseverance, and unwavering belief as a means to achieve the impossible and impact the world.

Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green starring Will Smith, Aunjanue Ellis, Saniyaa Sidney, Demi Singleton, Tony Goldwyn, Jon Bernthal, Andy Bean, Kevin Dunn, Craig Tate release date November 19, 2021 (in theaters and on HBO MAX)