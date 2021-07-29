Virginia health officials said new data released by Pfizer showing that a third dose of the vaccine could strongly boost protection against the Delta variant was encouraging, but more data needed to be obtained before further steps could be taken.
Virginia health leaders weigh in on possible third dose of the COVID shot
