Daily Dividend Report: CI,XOM,CVX,ICE,SU

The Board of Directors of Exxon Mobil today declared a cash dividend of $0.87 per share on the Common Stock, payable on September 10, 2021 to shareholders of record of Common Stock at the close of business on August 13, 2021.

The Board of Directors of Cigna today declared a cash dividend of $1.00 per share of Cigna common stock, payable on September 23, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 8, 2021.

This third quarter dividend is at the same level as the dividend paid in the second quarter of 2021.

Through its dividends, the corporation has shared its success with its shareholders for more than 100 years.

The Board of Directors of Chevron declared a quarterly dividend of one dollar and thirty-four cents $1.34 per share, payable September 10, 2021 to all holders of common stock as shown on the transfer records of the Corporation at the close of business August 19, 2021.

Intercontinental Exchange, a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, announced today a $0.33 per share dividend for the third quarter of 2021, which is up 10% from the $0.30 per share dividend paid in the third quarter of 2020.

The cash dividend is payable on September 30, 2021 to stockholders of record as of September 16, 2021.

The ex-dividend date is September 15, 2021.

Suncor Energy's Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share on its common shares, payable September 24, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 3, 2021.