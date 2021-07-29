Scared neighbors almost call cops on mom circling block to put baby to sleep

Every parent understands the struggleof trying to get their kids to go to sleep.And a cruise, or several, around theblock, can be just what’s needed for yourlittle one to catch some ZZZs.This parenting hack is precisely what TikTok userand New Zealand mom Karina Missen (@karina.missen) did to maintain those blissful moments of quiet whenher 2-month-old fell asleep in the car.While this parenting hack is nothing new, Missen’sneighbors found the vehicle’s presence unsettling.One concerned resident took to the neighborhoodFacebook group and asked, "This car has beencircling on Capper Crescent 7 times in the past10 mins... should I call the police”.Another neighbor responded, suggesting to“take your phone and show the people in the cardriving past that you are recording them”.Missen took the group chat to TikTok withthe caption, “When you’re trying to get yourbaby to sleep, and your local community groupis worried you’re scoping the place out”.Viewers took to the comments to sharetheir amusement as well as similar stories.“I’m sorry this made me giggle lol.

But yes,I feel you.

I do the same thing with my daughter.I drive on the motorway”