Esmé Bianco’s harrowing accusations of sexual assault and abuse at the hands of Marilyn Manson are “untrue, meritless” and part of a “coordinated attack by multiple plaintiffs,” the goth-rocker claims in a new court filing seeking to dismiss her lawsuit.