FULL ALERT Movie (1997) - Ching Wan Lau, Francis Ng, Amanda Lee

FULL ALERT Movie (1997) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: A late career highlight from Ringo Lam, an action-packed tale of cops and robbers presented in the director’s inimitable style.

Perfectionist, workaholic Inspector Pao (Lau Ching-wan, RUNNING OUT OF TIME) finds himself up against Mak Kwan (Francis Ng, THE MISSION), a seasoned criminal intending to use his explosive skills to pull off a huge heist.

Pao must use his own resources to stop Mak and prevent heavy civilian casualties.

With heart-stopping car chases on the streets of Hong Kong and brilliant performances by the two leads, FULL ALERT is an intelligent, high velocity action movie considered to be one of director Ringo Lam's finest works.