HOUSE OF GUCCI Movie (2021) - Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Jared Leto

HOUSE OF GUCCI Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: House of Gucci is inspired by the shocking true story of the family empire behind the Italian fashion house of Gucci.

Spanning three decades of love, betrayal, decadence, revenge, and ultimately murder, we see what a name means, what it’s worth, and how far a family will go for control.

Base on the book by: Sara Gay Forden Directed by: Ridley Scott Story by: Becky Johnston Screenplay by: Becky Johnston and Roberto Bentivegna Cast: Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Jared Leto, Salma Hayek, Camille Cottin, Jack Huston, Jeremy Irons, Mãdãlina Ghenea, Reeve Carney, and Youssef Kerkour