S&P 500 Movers: SWKS, KLAC

In early trading on Friday, shares of KLAC topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 10.0%.

Year to date, KLAC registers a 35.7% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Skyworks Solutions, trading down 9.1%.

Skyworks Solutions is showing a gain of 17.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Amazon.

Om, trading down 6.8%, and DexCom, trading up 7.2% on the day.