Team USA's Maggie Steffens Breaks Water Polo Scoring Record in Win Over Team Russia

ABC News reports that Maggie Steffens broke an Olympic record when she scored four times to lead the United States to an 18-5 victory over the Russian team.

Steffens, the U.S. team's captain, paid tribute to her family, her teammates and the women who paved the way for the sport's addition to the Games in 2000.

As much as it's definitely cool and I appreciate it, you can't have that without teammates.

You can't have that without a pass.

You can't have that without being able to play the sport with women who you train with and dream with, Maggie Steffens, via ABC.

Steffens now has a whopping 49 career goals and counting.

The victory over the Russian team helped the U.S rebound from a rare loss to Hungary.

According to ABC, Steffens was playing with a broken nose when she scored her record-breaking four goals.

I think what's more amazing about Maggie, and I've said this before, is not the goals that she scores and how many, it's the efficiency in which she does it.

That's the sign of a great player, Adam Krikorian, U.S. women's water polo coach, via ABC.

Steffens had her breakthrough performance during the London Games, helping the U.S. win its first Olympic title with 21 goals.

She scored another 17 points in the U.S. team's gold medal run in Rio de Janeiro.

She scored another 17 points in the U.S. team's gold medal run in Rio de Janeiro