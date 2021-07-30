NYC Mayor Offers $100 Incentive for Vaccinations at City-Run Sites

On July 28, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the new COVID-19 vaccine incentive amid a steady increase in infections over the past several weeks.

Starting July 30, any New York City resident who receives their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at a city-run vaccination site will be given $100.

Those with an email address will immediately be issued a $100 digital debit card upon receiving their first dose.

Those without an email address will be mailed a physical prepaid debit card, said Rachel Loeb, president of the NYC Economic Development Corporation.

For anyone who does not want the money, other incentives are also available.

These include New York City Football Club tickets, Brooklyn Cyclones tickets, an NYC Ferry 10-ride pass and more.

The incentives were announced as the number of new daily coronavirus cases rose as a result of the highly-contagious Delta variant.

The rise in cases also spurred the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to revise its mask guidance.

As of July 30, New York City has administered nearly 10 million vaccine doses.

According to de Blasio, over 4.9 million New Yorkers (approximately 59% of the city’s overall population) have already received at least one dose.

