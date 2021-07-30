Bulls Draft Illini All-American, Former Morgan Park High School Star Ayo Dosunmu
Illini All-American and Morgan Park High School star Ayo Dosunmu is coming home – having been drafted by the Bulls Thursday night.

Dosunmu and his family and friends were watching the draft at the Bracket Room when the big news came down.