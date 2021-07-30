Bulls Draft Illini All-American, Former Morgan Park High School Star Ayo Dosunmu

Illini All-American and Morgan Park High School star Ayo Dosunmu is coming home – having been drafted by the Bulls Thursday night.
Dosunmu and his family and friends were watching the draft at the Bracket Room when the big news came down.
Around 70 of the top NBA Draft prospects were at Wintrust Arena this week for the Draft Combine. That includes Morgan Park High..