Pistons introduce Cade Cunningham, 2021 draft class

The Pistons introduced their 2021 NBA Draft class on Friday, including top overall pick Cade Cunningham.
Brad Galli reports from Detroit.
The Pistons selected Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham with the first overall pick in the NBA Draft on Thursday night.
Cunningham, a 6-foot-8 guard out of Oklahoma State, becomes the latest part of Detroit’s pursuit of a resurgence.