Tokyo Olympics: India's Kamalpreet Kaur enters Women's Discus Throw Final | Oneindia News

Kamalpreet Kaur reached the final of women's discus throw event as her best attempt of 64m was good enough to secure automatic qualification at the Tokyo Olympics.

