Top 10 Restaurants That Don't Exist Anymore

These famous restaurants have gone the way of the dodo bird.
For this list, we'll be ranking the most missed or iconic eateries that have sadly bitten the dust.
These famous restaurants have gone the way of the dodo bird.
For this list, we'll be ranking the most missed or iconic eateries that have sadly bitten the dust.
These famous restaurants have gone the way of the dodo bird.
For this list, we'll be ranking the most missed or iconic eateries that have sadly bitten the dust.
Our countdown includes Minnie Pearl's Fried Chicken, Lum's, Howard Johnson's, and more!