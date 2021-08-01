Jungle Cruise Movie Clip - Escape

Jungle Cruise Movie Clip - Escape - US Release Date: July 30, 2021 Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Jack Whitehall Directed By: Jaume Collet-Serra Synopsis: Based on Disneyland's theme park ride where a small riverboat takes a group of travelers through a jungle filled with dangerous animals and reptiles but with a supernatural element.