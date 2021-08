How MyPillow CEO's delusions endanger democracy

Anne Applebaum talks about her recent profile of MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and his efforts to sow doubt about the 2020 election.

While Lindell will fail to get Donald Trump reinstated, ‘what he will help to do is loosen further American’s sense that their democracy works, that their voter system is secure, that the people who observe and monitor their elections are honest,” she says.