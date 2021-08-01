DaBaby Pulled From Lollapalooza Lineup Amid Backlash Over Homophobic Remarks
On this final day of Lollapalooza Sunday, a headliner was nixed.

Grammy-nominated rapper DaBaby will not be performing after backlash from homophobic remarks he made at another festival.

CBS 2's Steven Graves reports.