Housing Crisis Looms for Millions of Renters as U.S. Eviction Moratorium Ends

The end of the federal moratorium means evictions could begin Monday, leading to a years’ worth of evictions over several weeks and ushering in the worst housing crisis since the Great Recession.
(8-1-21)
WASHINGTON (AP) — Anger and frustration mounted in Congress over the weekend as a nationwide eviction moratorium expired during a..
Millions Face Eviction, After Imminent End to US Moratorium.
ABC reports the Biden administration will
allow a nationwide..