Housing Crisis Looms for Millions of Renters as U.S. Eviction Moratorium Ends
The end of the federal moratorium means evictions could begin Monday, leading to a years’ worth of evictions over several weeks and ushering in the worst housing crisis since the Great Recession.

(8-1-21)