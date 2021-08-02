Kathy Griffin Reveals Lung Cancer Diagnosis

The comedian shared her stage 1 lung cancer diagnosis in a statement on Monday.

I have cancer.

I'm about to go into surgery to have half of my left lung removed, Kathy Griffin, via Twitter.

Griffin added that she “hopefully” will not require chemotherapy or radiation treatments, saying that her doctors are “very optimistic.”.

The doctors are very optimistic as it is stage one and contained to my left lung.

Griffin also encouraged fans to stay up to date on their medical check ups, mentioning that she’s never smoked before.

Please stay up to date on your medical check ups.

It’ll save your life.

The star had COVID-19-like symptoms in March last year, detailing the experience as “unbearably painful.” .

Griffin also made headlines when she shaved her head in solidarity with her late sister, Joyce, who died of cancer in 2017