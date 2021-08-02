The Pixel 6 will be the first phone to use Google's new Tensor SOC

Google's Pixel 6 will sport improved cameras and an updated industrial design, but the key component is a new mobile processor, the first designed by Google.

Instead of using Qualcomm Snapdragon chips like most Android devices, the Pixel 6 will use Google's "Tensor" SOC.

Google says this is an AI-focused chip designed in collaboration with the groups that build their machine-learning focused TPU boards, which bring AI acceleration to datacenter work.

The Tensor SOC should enable improved video and photo performance, including multi-sensor HDR, real-time subtitles and translation, and improved voice control, all on-device.