GFPS free summer meals program runs through August 11

{TODAY, MORE THAN 600 SLOPPYJOES WERE MADE TO BE GIVEN OUTBUT THAT IS JUST A TINYFRACTION OF WHAT HAS BEENGIVEN THIS SUMMER.}{SUMMER IS GOING BY FAST ANDSO ARE FREE MEALS IN GREATFALLS.

GFPS IS IN ITS 7TH YEAROF ITS SUMMER FOOD PROGRAM,DESIGNED TO GIVE KIDS OF ALLAGES A HEALTHY MEAL AT NO COSTTO THEM.

THENORMY ALLY EXPECTTO SERVE ABOUT 20,000 USDAFUNDED MEALS DURING THE SUMMERBUT THIS PAST FRIDAY, THEYSURPASSED 50,000 TOTAL MEALS,MARKING ONE OF THEIR BUSIESTSUMMERS EVER.

NO ONE IS SUREOF WHAT EXACTLY CAEDUS THESPIKE, BUT MORE PEOPLE AREGETTING MEALS WHICH IS THEGOAL.}{CAROL PAUL: "I’M NOT SUREEXACTLY WHAT CAUSED IT, BUT IKNOW A LOT OF FAMILIES AREHURTING.

WE’VE HAD A LOT MOREFAMILIES WHO ARE HOMELESS.

WEHAVE A LOT OF FALIMIES WHOEXPERIENCED LOSS LAST YEAR, OFJOBS, OF HEALTH, AND SO ALSO,OUR FOOD SERVICE PROGRAM HASDONE A REALLY GOOD JOB OFLETTING PEOPLE KNOW THAT THISIS AVAILABLE."}{YOU CAN FIND THE GREENTRAILER AT VARIOUS PARKS ANDSCHOOLS ACROSS GREAT FALLS FORANOTHER WEEK AS GFPS WANTS TOHELP AS MANY NEIGHBORHOODS ASIT CAN BEFORE THPRE OGRAM ENDSON AUGUST 11TH.}{WORKERS ESTIMATE THEY GAVEOUT 70,000 MEALS LAST YEAR ANDHOPE THEY CAN EXCEED THATNUMBER AT THE END OF THISWEEK.}{ IN GREAT