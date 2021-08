Delhi child rape, murder-case: 'Priest, his men forcibly cremated victim' | Oneindia News

The alleged rape-and murder-of a 9 year old from delhi's contonment area has seen locals ris ein protest even as investigations continue.

It is being alleged that the child was raped-and murder-by a priest and other men who then forcibley cremated her and asked the parents not to involve the police.

