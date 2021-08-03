Spirit Airlines Continues To Cancel Flights Calling It 'Operational Challenges' As Customers Continue To Suffer

Spirit Airlines says it's working 'around the clock' to mitigate travel disruptions
WEWS NewsChannel5
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Weather and some “operational challenges" resulted in a number of Spirit Airlines flight delays..
