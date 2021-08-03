Blizzard President Is 'Stepping Down' Following Activision Lawsuit Controversy

Blizzard President Is 'Stepping Down', Following Activision Lawsuit Controversy .

Blizzard Entertainment announced the replacement of former president J.

Allen Brack on Aug.

2.

The announcement follows former and current employee protest of studio leadership's reaction to company-wide sexual harassment allegations.

The allegations were the result of an investigation of the company conducted by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing.

Starting today, J.

Allen Brack will be stepping down as the leader of the studio, and Jen Oneal and Mike Ybarra will co-lead Blizzard moving forward, Blizzard Statement, via Kotaku.

Jen and Mike have more than three decades of gaming industry experience between them.

, Blizzard Statement, via Kotaku.

Moving forward, they will share responsibilities over game development and company operations, Blizzard Statement, via Kotaku.

Both leaders are deeply committed to all of our employees; , Blizzard Statement, via Kotaku.

... to the work ahead to ensure Blizzard is the safest, most welcoming workplace possible for women, and people of any gender, ethnicity, sexual orientation, or background; , Blizzard Statement, via Kotaku.

... to upholding and reinforcing our values; and to rebuilding your trust, Blizzard Statement, via Kotaku.

Blizzard's former president J.

Allen Brack also issued a statement.

I am confident that Jen Oneal and Mike Ybarra will provide the leadership Blizzard needs to realize its full potential and will accelerate the pace of change, Statement of Former Blizzard President J.

Allen Brack, via Kotaku.

Brack is named specifically in the allegations as having failed to act on reports of sexual harassment.

Blizzard Entertainment is the studio that oversees the smash hit games 'World of Warcraft' and 'Overwatch.'