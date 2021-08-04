Metro Detroit Forecast: Starting to heat up; isolated storm possible this afternoon

Temperatures rise a few more degrees this afternoon with highs in the low to mid 80s.
A lake breeze could kick up an isolated shower or storm after 2 p.m.
Temperatures rise a few more degrees this afternoon with highs in the low to mid 80s.
A lake breeze could kick up an isolated shower or storm after 2 p.m.
Hot and humid with temps near 90 and a chance of storms possible later today
Showers this morning and again this afternoon with some thunder possible. Highs will be in the 70s the next few days; the coolest..