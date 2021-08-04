Free Guy Movie - Next Level Reynolds

#FreeGuy - Plot Synopsis: In Twentieth Century Fox's epic adventure-comedy FREE GUY, a bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game, decides to become the hero of his own story...one he rewrites himself.

Now in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way...before it is too late.

Directed by Shawn Levy starring Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Taika Waititi, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar release date August 13, 2021 (in theaters)