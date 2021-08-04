The Great Bath Debate (Pt. 2)

Now we know that maybe adults don't need to shower every single day, but what about your children?
Should bath time be daily?
KDKA's John Shumway spoke with a pediatrician at AHN on what the standard operating procedure should be.
When two celebrities admitted they didn't bathe their child or themselves every day, it set off a firestorm. So, is that normal?..