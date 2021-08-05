Response To COVID Delta Surge Very Different in Different Parts of U.S.

Dr. Anthony Fauci says the U.S. could see 200,000 new COVID cases a day by the fall.
That number was just 10,000 a day a few weeks ago.
Skyler Henry reports the response to the surge has been very different depending on where you live.
The rapid surge in Delta variant cases has prompted a new White House response.
President Biden sat down with his COVID response team in the White House, on the day federal health officials announced 70 percent..