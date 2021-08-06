A LifeMinute with Foreigner's Kelly Hansen

With 10 multi-platinum albums, 16 Top 30 hits, more than 80 million albums sold to date, the legendary group Foreigner has been rockin' the music scene for 40 plus years with no signs of slowing down.

Their timeless anthems 'Waiting For A Girl Like You,' 'Hot Blooded,' 'Juke Box Hero,' 'Cold As Ice,' 'Feels Like The First Time,' 'Urgent,' 'Head Games,' 'Say You Will,' 'Dirty White Boy,' 'Long, Long Way From Home,' and the worldwide #1 hit 'I Want To Know What Love Is' still tops the charts with massive airplay, continued Billboard Top 200 album success, and video and audio streams of more than 15 million a week.

We recently caught up with lead singer Kelly Hansen to hear all about the band's current US tour, plans for a massive world tour, and much more.