Carnival Cruise Lines Begins New Mask Requirement For All Passengers

Miami-based Carnival Cruise Line is among the latest companies to tighten COVID restrictions.
All passengers, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to wear masks in certain indoor areas aboard ships.https://cbsloc.al/3jsfmMC
Carnival Cruise Line will soon be requiring unvaccinated passengers to buy travel insurance.