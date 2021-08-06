Daily Dividend Report: NKE,UPS,CCI,BG,DOV,ECL

UPS today announced its regular quarterly dividend of $1.02 per share on all outstanding Class A and Class B shares.

NIKE announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.275 per share on the company's outstanding Class A and Class B Common Stock payable on October 1, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business August 30, 2021.

NIKE announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.275 per share on the company's outstanding Class A and Class B Common Stock payable on October 1, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business August 30, 2021.

UPS today announced its regular quarterly dividend of $1.02 per share on all outstanding Class A and Class B shares.

The dividend is payable September 9, 2021 to shareowners of record on August 23, 2021.

In addition, the Company announced that its Board of Directors has approved a new share repurchase program of $5.0 billion, replacing its existing $2.1 billion authorization.

Crown Castle International announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.33 per common share.

The quarterly dividend will be payable on September 30, 2021 to common stockholders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2021.

Future dividends are subject to the approval of Crown Castle's Board of Directors.

Bunge Limited announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.525 per common share.

The dividend is payable on December 2, 2021 to shareholders of record on November 18, 2021.

The Board of Directors of Dover today increased its quarterly cash dividend to $0.50 per share, from the previous $0.495 per share, an increase of $0.005.

This is the 66th consecutive year in which the Company has increased its annual cash dividend, demonstrating Dover's longstanding commitment to returning capital to shareholders.

This increased dividend will be paid on September 15, 2021, to shareholders of record as of August 31, 2021.

The board of directors of Ecolab today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.48 per common share, to be paid October 15, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 14, 2021.

Ecolab has paid cash dividends on its common stock for 84 consecutive years.