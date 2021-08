Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2021: Comeaux Spartans

BENOIT HAS MORE ON COMEAUX.BRADLEY INTRO: LOWER HUMIDITYWAS IS IN THE AIR TODAY AND SOIS HIGHSCHOOL FOOTBALL!

DAY 4 OF OURSPORTS MEDIA DAYS AND FORCOMEAUX, THEY'RE TRYING TO PUTLAST YEAR BEHIND THEM AS THEY'RECOMING OFF A ONE-WINEA SSON IN2020.

HEAD COACH ERIC HOLDEN ISTAKING OVER FOR HIS FIRST YEARWITH THESPARTANS AND IS LOOKING TOIMPLEMENT A NEW CULTURE ATCOMEAUXHIGH.

ERIC HOLDENYOU COME INTO A PROGRAM THAT YOUHAVE TO REBUILD, YOU'VE GOT TO,YOU'VE GOT TO CREATE A CULTURE.AND SO WE CAME IN IN APRIL ANDAND THAT'S WHEN WEREALLY HIT THE GROUND RUNNING.JUST TRYING TO INSTILL A NEWCULTURE, YOUKNOW, MAKING SURE THAT WEUNDERSTAND THAT WE'RE THEREPROTECT THE SHIELD.ZYLON PAULKNOWING TO SEE IF IT WILL WORK,WE GOTTA TRUST THE PROCESSFIRST.

SO IT'SPOIMRTANT THAT WE ALL BUY INBECAUSE IF WE DON'T BUY IN, WENEVER GOING TO SEE IFIT SUCCEEDS OR NOT.

CAERLOSLEYVAYOU KNOW WE AIN'T TRYING TO BENOWHERE CLOSE TO WHERE WE LASTYEARAND WE'RE PUSHING OFF OF THATAND I HAVEMUCH FAITH IN MY TEAMMATES TT HAWE WILL BE SUCCESSFUL, WAY MORESUCCESSFUL THAN WE WAS LASTYEAR.

ZYLON PAUL: COME FIRST GAME.

COMEJAMBOREE.

THEY GOING TO KNOWTHAT COMEAUX- WE NOTTHE SAME TEAM FROM LAST YEAR..IT'S GONNA BE DIFFERENT.BRADLEY VO: THE SPARTANS WILL BEINSTALLING BOTH A NEW OFFENSIVEAND DEFENSIVE SCHEME.

THEY'LLRUN A MULTIPLE LOOK ON DEFENSEAND ON OFFENSIVE, EXPECT THEM TOSLING THE BALL AROUND A LOT..LIKE A LOT.ERIC HOLDENWE CALL IT JET LIFE BABY BECAUSEEVERYTHING'S THROUGH THE AIR.YEAH Y KOUNOW SO WE'RE GONNA BETHROWING IT ABOUT SAVING 75% OFTIME, AND IF WE'RE NOT THROWINGIT THAT MUCH, THEN SOMETHING'SWRONG.

I LIKE THROWING THE BALL.SEAN MALVEAUXI LIKE THROWING THE BALL.

WE GOTPLAYMAKERS AT WIDE RECEIVER,O STHAT'SGONNA HELP A LOT.

BRADLEYCLOSE: NOW THE PLAYERSUNDERSTAND THE IMPORTANCE OFBUYING INTO THE NEW CULTURE ANDSCHEMES BEING PLACED BEFORETHEM.

THEY BELIEVE THAT ANDLDHOING EACH OTHER ACCOUNTABLEIS ULTIMATELY WHAT WILL LEAD TOTHEIR SUCCESS IN 2021 ON THEOTHER SIDE OF TOWN, UL FOOTBALLREPORTING FOR FALL CAMP TODAYANDALSO HOSTING A VIRTUAL MEDIADAY.

THERE WILL BE SO MANYCOMPETITIONSTO PAY ATTENTION TO IN CAMP,INCLUDING AT WIDE RECEIVER,WHERE THE CAJUNS HAVE 16 ON THEROSTER TO START CAMP, ANDTHERE'S ONLY O FNEOOTBALLTO THROW AROUND.

