10 Weird Facts About Cats (International Cat Day, August 8th)

10 Weird Facts, About Cats.
In honor of International Cat Day, here are 10 weird things you might not have known about your feline friends.
1, Due to a genetic deficiency, cats don’t have the proper taste buds to detect sweetness.
2, The frequency of a domestic cat’s purr is between 25 and 150 hertz, which is the best frequency for improving bone density and possibly healing fractures.
3.
, Although cats drinking milk from saucers is common imagery, most cats are actually lactose intolerant.
4.
, Cats have 300 million neurons in their cerebral cortex, which is twice as many as dogs.
.
5.
, An average healthy cat can jump nearly six times its body length, which is about 8 feet in a single bound.
6, With more than 200 million odor sensors, a cat’s sense of smell is 14 times better than a human's.
7.
, A group of cats is commonly known as a clowder.
8.
, With the help of 32 muscles, cats are able to rotate their ears 180 degrees.
9.
, Male cats tend to be left-paw dominate while female cats are more likely to be right-paw dominant.
10.
, On average, cats sleep between 12-16 hours a day, which adds up to about 70 percent of their lives.