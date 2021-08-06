Gov. DeWine, health officials urge Ohioans to get vaccinated in state address

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, along with Ohio Department of Health chief medical officer Bruce Vanderhoff, addressed the state Friday to discuss the pressing need for more Ohioans to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

BRIEFING WAS CLEAR, THEGOVERNOR REPEATED: WE HAVE TWOOHIOS NOW: A STATE OFVACCINATED AND A STATE OFUNVACCINATED PEOPLE.I BROUGHTYOU HERE TO CLERMONT COUNTYPUBLIC HEALTH- BECAUSE THIS ISAN EXAMPLE OFTHAT.... WE HAVE NEARLY 45PERCENT VACCINATED ...TRANSMISSION RATE CONSIEDEREDHIGH... BUT...) SMACK DAB IN THCEE NTER OFALL THE COUNTIES WE COVER.WE MET THE TWO TYPES OFPEOPLE IN CLERMONT COUNTY THATTHE GOVERNOR REFEREEDNCMULTIPLE TES IMDURING HIS MOSTRECENT COVID 19BRIEFING:courtney says: did you getyourvaccine?noi didnotmy sister went and got it so iwent and got it with herpretty much.OUT OF THE EIGHTOHIO COUNTI WESE COVER,CLERMONT IS AN AVERAGE EXAMPLE.THE OHIO DEPARTMENT OF HEALTHDATA SHOWS CASE RATE IS 166.2PER 0 10THOUSAND PEOPLE...MIDWAY DOWN THE LIST..

AFTERADAMS CLINTON BROWN ANDHIGHLANDCOUNTIES.we truly have two ohios onegroup of people who Are safee onwho are tnoGOVERNOR MIKEDEWINE... SAYS ACROSS O URVIEWING AREA-- HOITSPALIZATIONS ARE RISING.SINCE JANUARY THEOHIO DERTPAMENT OF HEALTHSHS OW18,662 HOSPITALZATIONS... 18,367 NOT VACCINEDAT 295VACCINATED.making it remo dangerous forthose not vaccinated is theemergence of the deltavariantthis virus is not the comn mocold this is aas nty virusthat can actulay causeinflammation of your loodvessels and other organsPROMPTING BUSINESSES ACROSSTHE AREA TO REQUIRE MASKSAGAIN..

AND DECREASE CUSTOMERCOUNT FOR SOCIALDISTANCE.it feels like we'rebackstepping they don't wantto put them on eyth don't seea point in their vaccinatedbut it's so much more teinnsethe delta is so much moreaggressivewe go on acruise in January now they'reputting all these things thatyou have to be tested threedays before the vruise even ifyoure vaccinated why did I doit you know whatm isaying?THEGOVERNOR SAYS THE TICKET OUT-RISING VACCINE NUMBERS.EVEN INCOUNTIES WITH THE WORST CASERATES... LIKE ADAMS COUNTY...UP FROM 42 VACCINES THE FISTWEEK OF JULY 158 THE LAST WEEK.CLERMONT COUNTY HAS THE THIRDBEST VACCINATIONRA TE IN OURVIEWING AREA..

BEHIND HAMILTONAND WARREN COUNTIES.THEUNCONVINCED-- REMAINSTEADFAST.I mean I need the money imworking a lot right now that'sreally why im putting it offSO THE REASONS FOR WAITING TOGET THE VACCINE VARY- SOME SAYTHEY HAVE TO PICK WHICH DAYSTHEY CAN DEAL WITH SIDEEFFECTS... B UTTHE GOVERNORPOINTS OUT- WORK PLACES ARESUPPOSED TO GIVE YOU PAID TIMEOFF IF U YOHAVE THAT...ANOTHERREASON- FDA APPROVAL-- DOCTORSSAY THAT'S NOT NECESSARY WITHTHESE VACCINES THEY'RE SAFEAND HIGHLY TESTED.REPORTINGLIVE IN CLERMONT CO CF WCPONINE NEWS.