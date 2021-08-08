PETER RABBIT 2 Movie - Behind The Scenes with the Voice Actors

PETER RABBIT 2 Movie - Go behind the scenes to see your favorite actors bring #PeterRabbit2 to life!

In PETER RABBIT™ 2, the lovable rogue is back.

Bea, Thomas, and the rabbits have created a makeshift family, but despite his best efforts, Peter can’t seem to shake his mischievous reputation.

Adventuring out of the garden, Peter finds himself in a world where his mischief is appreciated, but when his family risks everything to come looking for him, Peter must figure out what kind of bunny he wants to be.

Directed by: Will Gluck Written by: Will Gluck & Patrick Burleigh Based on the Characters and Tales of “Peter Rabbit” by: Beatrix Potter Cast: Rose Byrne Domhnall Gleeson David Oyelowo Elizabeth Debicki with Margot Robbie and James Corden as Peter Rabbit