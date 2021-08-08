She Ball Movie Clip - Tricked

She Ball Movie Clip - Tricked - Plot synopsis: On a mission to save his Inglewood community center, Avery Watts (Nick Cannon) enlists a talented basketball player, Shelby (Melody Rae), to help him win the grand prize in a street ball tournament.

Together, Avery and Shelby challenge local politicians, gangs and their own stereotypes to save their community.

She Ball is produced by Nick Cannon, executive produced by Chris Brown and Bryan “Birdman” Williams, and features new music from Chris Brown, Birdman, Lil Wayne, Roddy Rich, Stevie Wonder and Kierra Shierd.

Director Nick Cannon Writers Nick Cannon Actors Nick Cannon, Chris Brown, Bryan "Birdman" Williams, DC Young Fly, Cedric the Entertainer, Jaliyah Manuel, KD Aubert, Melody Rae, Marla Gibbs, Evan Ross Genre Drama, Comedy Run Time 1 hour 40 minutes