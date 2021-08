Work from home isn't going away anytime soon

Amazon is one of the latest large companies to push back its return to office due to concerns over the delta variant.

SEVERAL U-S COMPANIES AREPUSHING BACK THEIR RETURN TOTHE OFFICE OVER CONCERNS ABOUTTHE DELTA VARIANT.ONE LOL CAECONOMIC EXPERT SAYSCONTINUING TO WORK FROM HOMEIS CREATING WINNERS áANDáLOSERS IN THE ECONOMY.WCPO 9NEWS REPORTER MADELINE OTTILIEEXPLAINS.AS YOU PREPARE TO GO BACK TOWORK TOMORROW, SOME OF YOU ARELIKELY STILL WORKING FR OMHOME.

AMAZON IS NOW ONE OF THELATEST LARGE COMPANIES TODELAY THEIR RETURN TO THEOFFICE FOR CORPORATE WORKERSUNTIL 20-22.UNIVERSITY OF CIINNCNATIECONOMICS PROFESSOR DR.MICHAEL JONES SAYS SOME OF THE"WINNERS" IN FROM ESE THDELAYSCOULD BE OFFICE WORKERS.

MANYARE SAVING MONEY ON GAS ANDSAVING TIME THEY'D OTHERWISEUSE DRITOVE TO WORK.

OTHERSHAVE BEEN ABLE TO MOVE TOOTHER CITIES WITH A LOWER COSTOF LIVING.

BUT DR. JOS NEWARNSTHERE'S A LARGE SERVICE SECTORMISSING REVENUE FROM THE OSWORKERS NOT COMING BACK TOHE TOFFICE.

WHILE HE SAYS WE'RENOT SEEING A DECREASE INOVALL ERSPENDING, WE ARESEEI ANG SHIFT IN THE PLACESPEOPLE SPEND THEIR MONEY.Michael Jones,f oCincinnatiEconomics Professor: peoe plstill spend the same amount ofmoney on lunch, they stillneed to have, um, um, servicesprovided, but where they'regetting them is shifting.

Andsoinstead of spending as manydollars at restaurantsr oeating out, now they're goingto Kroger's and they'reordering at home.IF COVID-19 HAD LASTED AFEW WEEKS OR A MONTH OR T, WODR. JONES SAYS THINGS MIGHTHAVE GONE BACK TO NORMAL.

BUTBECAUSE WE'VE BEEN LIVING INTHIS PANDEMIC FOR SO LONG,WE'VE STARTED TO ESTABLISH AáNEWá NORMAL.

AND SOME OFTHESE NEW HABITS COULD BEPERMANENT.