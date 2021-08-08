City In Mourning After Chicago Police Officer Ella French Is Shot Dead

Another officer was wounded in the shooting Saturday night in West Englewood, and three people are now in custody -- including one who was shot by police.
CBS 2's Jackie Kostek and Steven Graves reports.
Another officer was wounded in the shooting Saturday night in West Englewood, and three people are now in custody -- including one who was shot by police.
CBS 2's Jackie Kostek and Steven Graves reports.
Another officer is reportedly fighting for his life
The Cook County State’s Attorney’s office will not seek charges against a Des Plaines police officer who pursued an armed and..