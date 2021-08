Nishant Bhatt Explosive Interview On Entrying BB OTT | Talks About His Inspiration & More

Check out Bigg Boss OTT Contestant Nishant Bhat's Exclusive Interview.

Where he talks About his entry, following the previous season, confident on winning show, follows Urvashi Dholakia and Sidharth Shukla & Reacts on Naina Singh’s game in the previous season.

Watch the video to know more in detail.