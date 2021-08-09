Ninety-six percent of Americans do not wear sunscreen every day, according to new research

"CeraVe SPF 30 sunscreen is the perfect daily step in a skincare routine because it has broad-spectrum sun protection we need every day, plus the barrier-restoring ingredients I tell my clients to look for ."Ninety-six percent of people say they do not wear sunscreen every day, and only 58% think it should be worn year-round, though Davis says it is a year-round essential.Respondents aren't just looking for sun outside though; 56% of people working from home said they sit by the window more frequently than they did before the pandemic. But 40% of them either didn't think that UV rays come through windows, or were unsure whether they do or not. Consequently, Americans' indoor sun care habits could use improvement as well, as 58% of people only wear sunscreen if they are spending multiple hours outside.Americans know their relationship with the sun could use some professional help, as 55% said their dermatologist would not be happy with their sunscreen habits. However, 58% of people say they have better sun care habits now than they did when they were younger, proving sunscreen habits evolve over time.Additionally, 64% of people say they wish their sunscreen had skincare benefits, and 51% don't think sunscreen hydrates their skin.In the past year, the most common skin problems respondents noticed were dry skin (36%), wrinkles (35%) and fine lines (25%). Those who have made changes focused on using cleanser (46%), taking their makeup off every night (19%) and looking for products that restore the skin barrier (16%).Only 8% reported making more of an effort to reapply sunscreen every two hours, underlining the point that sunscreen is often an afterthought for many Americans.

The average American is in a good mood for 59% of summer, proving that warm weather is the ultimate mood booster among Americans.That's according to a poll of 2,000 people, which found that they're in a good mood on 53 days out of the 90 days of summer, largely because of the warmer weather.Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of CeraVe, the study analyzed respondents' relationships with the sun and their summer skincare habits.During the summer, respondents love to be outdoors, with the most common outdoor mood-boosters being flowers blooming (54%), seeing the trees budding (46%) and taking a walk in the park (44%).And with so much time spent outside, it's no wonder that 41% of those polled say they often forget to bring warm-weather essentials when they go out, most frequently sunscreen (25% of the time), sunglasses (22%) and bug spray (21%). In fact, despite 56% of respondents claiming that they've become more health-conscious over the past year, 57% admitted they never wear sunscreen while they're outside. "Sunscreen is one of the holy grails of skincare for all skin types and tones, regardless of the weather or how much time is spent outside," said board-certified dermatologist Dr. DiAnne Davis.

