Noon weather forecast

Areas of the Bluegrass and eastern Kentucky are getting fairly dry while others have been soaked, Lexington has only picked up 0.25" of rain in the last 22 days.

It'll be hit or miss but we're looking at a wide rainfall range, anywhere from 1" to 4" of rain or more through midweek.

A few storms may be strong to severe and produce torrential rain especially in the afternoon, early evening.