Former Chelsea star Frank Lampard preview Premier League season

Former Chelsea star and latterly head coach Frank Lampard gives his thoughts on the upcoming Premier League season as he attends an event at Wembley to mark FA and McDonald’s Fun Football grass roots programme reaching a milestone of five million hours of coaching delivered for young people.
Frank Lampard backs David Moyes and West Ham to once again challenge for European spots
Football.london
Former West Ham midfielder Frank Lampard was full of praise for his boyhood club and manager David Moyes ahead of the new Premier..