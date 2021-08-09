U.S. Averages Over 100,000 New Covid-19 Cases a Day

For the first time since February, the United States is averaging more than 100,000 new coronavirus cases a day.

NPR reports that many new cases have been reported in states where much of the population remain unvaccinated.

The seven-day average of new case reports has doubled in the last two weeks.

Deaths have almost doubled, climbing to an average of 516 a day.

According to NPR, the surge is linked to the highly contagious Delta variant of the virus.

Currently, only half of the U.S. population has been fully vaccinated.

The rise in cases has sparked debates surrounding mandates for masks and vaccinations.

On August 8, governor Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas, a Republican, said that a state law banning mask mandates had been a mistake.

Randi Weingarten, the head of the American Federation of Teachers, also urged a reversal of her union’s position against vaccine mandates.

I do think that the circumstances have changed and that vaccination is a community responsibility, Randi Weingarten, head of the American Federation of Teachers, via NPR