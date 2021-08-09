Bam Margera Sues After Getting Fired From Next 'Jackass' Installment

The skateboarder and TV personality filed the suit on Aug 9.

It names several individuals and claims that Margera was wrongfully terminated from 'Jackass Forever,' .

Which is set to premiere on Oct.

22.

Among those named are co-star Johnny Knoxville, .

Spike Jonze ... .

... Paramount Studios.

The suit claims that Margera was coerced into signing a wellness agreement while he was in rehab in 2019.

Magera was fired for violation of the agreement after he tested positive for Adderall in the fall.

Paramount’s inhumane treatment of Margera cannot be countenanced, Bam Margera Lawsuit, via 'New York Post'.

Margera was made to endure psychological torture in the form of a sham Wellness Agreement, , Bam Margera Lawsuit, via 'New York Post'.

.... and then ultimately terminated for his protected class status due to his mental condition, , Bam Margera Lawsuit, via 'New York Post'.

... and his complaints about Defendants’ discriminatory conduct towards him, Bam Margera Lawsuit, via 'New York Post'.

Margera issued a press release alongside the lawsuit.

My lawsuit isn’t just about compensation.

It’s about treating people with mental health and addiction issues in an honest manner and not taking advantage of their disabilities to rip them off, Bam Margera Press Release, via 'New York Post'.

Lawyers for Knoxville and Jonze have yet to respond to news of the lawsuit