How the 1st day back to school went for CCSD

WITH C-C-S-D STUDENTSMASKING UP.BREE?THE EXCITEMENT FOR THE 1ST DAYOF SCHOOL WAS TEN-FOLD.YOU COULD SENSE THE KIDSEAGERNESS TO GET BACK IN THECLASSROOM, IN FRONT OF THEIRTEACHERS AND SURROUNDED BYFRIENDS.PENCILS, OR IN THIS CASECHROMEBOOKS, AT THE READY.SCHOOL IS IN SESSION.KIDS ALL OVER THE DISTRICTFLOODED SCHOOL HALLS, THEIRBACKPACKS STUFFED WITH SUPPLIES,AND HEADED INTO THE CLASSROOMS.A SIGHT THAT MANY HADN’T SEEN INOVER A YEAR."IT’S SO MUCH EASIER TOCOMMUNICATE WITH MY TEACHERS.FOR SOME REASON EMAILING WAS SODIFFICULT FOR ME.

MY EMAIL WLDOUBE FLOODED AND ASSIGNMENTS WOULDBE DUE AND I WOULDN’T KNOW.

THENMY TEACHER WOULDN’T ANSWER MYEMAILS.

IT WAS A BIG MESS AND MYGRADES WERE SUFFERING."THE 2021-2022 SCHOOL YEAR IS ALOT DIFFERENT THAN PAST YEARS.MASKS, SOCIAL DISTANCING ANDCOVID VACCINATIONS WERE NOT APART OF THE CONVERSATION IN2019."I’M JUST GRATEFUL THAT WE’REBACK, EVEN WITH THE MASK.

IT’SANNOYING BUT IF WE’RE BACK I’LLTAKE WHAT I CAN GET."E-HALLWAY PASSES AND SOCIALLYDISTANCED LUNCH ARE NEW FORSTUDENTS AND SOMETHING THEY HAVETO GET USED TO.ELEMENTARY SCOLHOS ARERECOMMENDING KIDS SIT IN THECAFETERIA WITH THE SAME PEOEPLTHEY SIT NEXT TO IN THECLASSROOM.SECONDARY STUDENTS ARERECOMMENDED TO EAT LUNCH OUTSIDEWHEN ABLE."IT HAS WORKED AS WE INTENDED.OUR PROCESSES ARE WORKING.""WHERE THERE ARE HUMANS INVOLVEDTHERE IS ALWAYS GOING TO BEHICCUPS AND THAT’S OKAYWE.

PLANFOR THAT KIND OF FLEXIBILITY.BASICALLY IT IS GETTING KIDSWHREE THEY NEED TO BE AND MAKINGSURE THE PARENTS UNDERSTAND THATWE GOT THEM AND IT’S OKAY.THAT’S HOW WE STARTED OUR DAY."SUPERINTENDENT DR. JARA SAYSTHIS IS NOT THE YEAR TO WINPERFT ATECTENDANCE.

IF YOURCHILD IS SICK OR EXPOSED KEEPTHEM HOME AND T GETESTED.AND IFYOU’RE LOOKING FOR A JOB THEREARE CURRENTLY 200 BUS DRIVERPOSITIONS THAT NEED F