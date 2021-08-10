Will it clear? Smoke causing air quality warnings in Colorado

Air quality in Colorado is terrible right now.
It is caused by smoke from the massive Dixie Fire in Northern California.
The fires nearly a thousand miles to the west
Air quality in Colorado is terrible right now.
It is caused by smoke from the massive Dixie Fire in Northern California.
The fires nearly a thousand miles to the west
As Colorado deals with a third straight day of poor air quality caused by a combination of ozone and a smoke plume from the..
Weather systems and wind direction have pushed smoke from West Coast wildfires into Colorado. The city’s air quality readings..