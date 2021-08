Colorado Springs teen tells of her experiences being bullied as students head back to school

THE START OF A NEW SCHOOL ARYECAN BRING MANY CHANGES FORSTUDENTS...NEW CLASSES,, NEW EXPECATIONS,,NEW FACES...MAYBE EVEN BULLIES.AND FOR ONE COLORADO SPRINGSTEEN..THIS YEAR ..IT'S A FRESH START..NEWS 5'S ERIN CHAPMAN IS LIVEWITH US..TO SHARE THE STORY OF HOW ONEHIGHSCHOOLER OVERCAME ANOBSTACLE MANY STUDENTS FACE..LIKE MOST TEENS -- MADIKLEPPINGER ALWAYS STRIVED TO DOHER BEST..THAT BEST WASN'T ENOUGH FOR R HEPEERS..WHO WOULD MESSAG.

E.BULLY HER .

..AND TELL HER SHE WASN'T WORTHY.MADI KLEPPINGER FELT AS IFHE TWORLD WAS AGAINST HER...MADI: "I LOST ONE OF MYCHILDHOOD BESFRIENDS TOSUICIDE," MADI: "A FEW MONS THAFTER THAT I LOST MY GRANDMA,"MADI: "I REMEMBER GETTINGHORRIBLE MESSAGES ON INSTAGRAM,"BUT KEEP YOUR HEADP.

UDON'T SAY A WORD.AND IGNORE WHAT YOU FEEL...MADI: "FEELING LIKE THATND AGETTING TOLD THAT...I WAS LIKE I REAY LLHAVE NO ONE"FOR KLEPPINGER ..ISOLATION HIT.SHE WAS A VICTIM OF BULLYING.MADI: "I HAD NO CONFIDENCE IHATED MYSELF.LOOKING IN T MHEIRROR ALMOSTMADE ME DISGUSTED,"ACCORDING TO STOP BULLYING DOTGOV ..ONE IN FIVE STUDENTS AGESTWELVE TO EIGHTEEN EXPERIENCEBULLNGYINATIONWIDE..RENEE:"SO MANY KIDS FE LIKE ELTHEY ARE NOT ENOUGH,"KLEPPINGER WAS THAT ONE..MADI: "GOING TOUHRGH THAT I WASLIKE THERE IS NO WAY LIFE IFGOING TO GET BETTER,"KLEPPINGER WAS FORCED TO BEVULNERABLE...DIMA: "I NEED HELP"SHE SPOKE UP AFTER PEOPLE TOLDHER NOT TO.RENEE: "ITS OKAY TO FEEL THISY,WA IT IS NORMAL,"TEEN LIFE COACH RENEE SINNG INGUIDED..SUPPORTED..AND WALKED BESIDE KLEPPINGER.RENNE: "TEENS YEARN TO FEEL SEENAND HEARD AND VALUED ANDUNDERSTOOD,"SINNING URGES PARENTS TO KEEPTHAT DOOR TO COMMUNICATOIN WITHTHEIR KIDS OPEN ---RENEE:"EVEN THOUGH AS ADULTS WECAN SEE THE BIG PICTURE ITDOESNT MATTER YOU NEED TO BETHERE FOR THEM IN THAT MOMENT,"RENEE: "DONT MIMINIZE WHAT THEYARE GOING THROUGH BECAUSE IF ITSA BIG DEAL TO THEM ITS AIG BDEAL TO THEM," AND AS FORKLEPPINGER....MADI: "I FEEL AMAZING.I AM VERY CONFIDENT.I AM READY TO MOVE ONTO THE NEXTCHAPR TEOF MY LIFE AND IDEFINITELY WANT TO HELP THE OSPEOPLE OUT THERE THAT ARE GOINGTHROUGH THE SAME THING,"WHILE IT MAY NOT ALWAYS BE EASYTO SPEAK UP ..SINNING SUGGETS ALSO REACHINGOUT TO TRUSTED ADULT.

S.OR TEACHERS..YOU CAN ALSO FIND THE NUMBERO TTH COLORADO CRISIS LINE ON YOURSCREEN...AND IF YOU DIDN'T GET A CHANCETO JOT IT DOWN...WE'LL POST IT FOR YOU IN THE WEBVERSION OF THIS STORY ONKOAA-DOT-COM.AL