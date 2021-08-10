Seven in 10 parents say they will get their kids to try a new snack if they “dare” them.

Put away the nuggets and plate that broccoli: 69% of parents say they want their kids to eatmore plant-based foods and 72% of parents say their children are more open to trying newfoods than they were at the same age, according to new research.A poll of 2,005 parents of school-aged children (5-17) found that kids are more open to tryingnew things than their parents were at the same age.The study, conducted by OnePoll in conjunction with Sabra, aimed to discover how kids andparents approach healthy eating and found that 85% of parents say they want to provide bettersnack options for their children than they had as kids.The push for parents to offer healthy snacks may stem from the simple fact that 76% of adultsfeel they snacked on way too much junk food as a kid.The good news is 74% of parents have found success, saying their kids have a much healthierdiet than they did.And parents are fulfilling their kids' desires by choosing snacks they already know their kids willlike.But, unfortunately, two in five parents simply don't have the time to provide healthy snacks fortheir kids.Sixty-three percent go on to say they wish providing healthy snacks was less time-consuming.And 57% of parents still struggle to find snacks that are 'better for them' AND that they'd want toeat.Forty-five percent of respondents admit to avoiding giving their children healthy snacks for fearof their kids not enjoying them."While kids can still be selective, they are really open to trying new things so long as thechoices offered taste great.

This can be simple with fruits, cut up veggies with dip and snackslike Sabra Kids, a line of plant-based snacks for kids," said Jason Levine, CMO for Sabra.While kids are now more open-minded when it comes to trying new food, sometimes they stillneed a bit of coaxing.

Seven in 10 parents say they will get their kids to try a new snack if they"dare" them.Sixty-three percent of parents say their kids really enjoy eating plant-based foods.

Sixty-twopercent of parents say their kids like vegetables that they themselves still despise to this dayincluding spinach (20%,) green beans (19%,) apples (19%,) and tomatoes (18%.)What is motivating kids to opt for better foods and snacks, aside from parents daring them?Over a third (34%) say their children are curious about plant-based foods and 74% say theirkids want to eat more plant-based because it's better for the planet.Over a quarter (27%) say their kids have embraced vegetarianism and another 23% are raisingflexitarian children — who prioritize plant-based foods."Busy parents have been challenged when it comes to finding great-tasting snacks they feelreally proud of giving their kids," added Levine.

"But with a little planning and smart choices, incorporating more plant-based foods into your kids' meals can be as simple as it is delicious."ENDS